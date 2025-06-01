Guwahati Artificial Floods: ₹4 Lakh Compensation for Landslide Victims' Families

In response to the worsening artificial flood situation in Guwahati, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah chaired a high-level emergency meeting today at the Kamrup Metro District Commissioner’s conference hall. The meeting focused on flood relief measures, damage assessment, and future flood prevention strategies.

Present at the meeting were the District Commissioner, Guwahati Mayor, and ward councillors, who discussed how to efficiently deliver relief to affected residents and create widespread public awareness about flood preparedness.

“We discussed how to provide timely support to flood-affected citizens and ways to raise awareness about managing artificial floods,” said Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah.

Key Decisions Taken:

Damage Assessment Ongoing : Officials have yet to confirm how many localities in Guwahati have been affected. Circle Officers have been instructed to collect detailed data from flood-hit areas .

Volunteer Network Setup : Starting today, 10 volunteers will be appointed in each municipal ward to assist local councillors in delivering emergency relief.

Pre-Stocking of Relief Materials : Essential supplies will be pre-positioned in vulnerable zones to ensure instant distribution when flooding occurs.

Focus on Future Flood Prevention: The administration is exploring long-term solutions to reduce Guwahati’s vulnerability to recurring urban floods.

Landslide Compensation Announced:

Minister Baruah also announced a ₹4 lakh ex-gratia compensation for each of the five families who lost loved ones in recent landslides. The financial assistance will be disbursed today itself.

This meeting marks a significant step toward strengthening Guwahati’s disaster preparedness amid intense monsoon conditions.

