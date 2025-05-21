Guwahati woke up to a water-logged Tuesday (May 20, 2025) as an intense spell of overnight rain left vast stretches of the city submerged, bringing daily life to a grinding halt. With major roads turned into streams and low-lying areas inundated, residents were left struggling to navigate the flood-hit streets.
In many localities, people waded through murky waters that reached up to their knees — and in some spots, even as high as the chest. Among the worst-affected areas were Zoo Road, Nabin Nagar, Hatigaon, Ganeshguri, and Gita Nagar. Several residential zones including Maligaon, Hedayetpur, Ulubari, Lachit Nagar, Guwahati Club, Chandmari, and Panjabari also reported extensive flooding.
The impact of the downpour wasn’t limited to central localities. Waterlogging crippled movement along arterial routes like GS Road at Jorabat, and extended to neighborhoods such as Tarun Nagar, Jatia, VIP Road, Rukmini Gaon, Jyotikuchi, Ghoramara, Survey, and Chatribari — leaving vehicles stranded and commuters helpless.
With the city still reeling,The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Guwahati weather alert forecasting another 48–72 hours of heavy to very heavy rainfall—potentially locally exceeding 200 mm. Assam is expected to face more turbulent weather over the next two to three days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely across several regions.
Stay with us for minute-by-minute coverage of Guwahati’s weather and flood crisis. We’re tracking road closures, rescue operations, weather alerts, and relief efforts as heavy rains batter the city.
-
May 21, 2025 17:41 IST
IMD Issued 72-Hour Alert
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted inclement weather over Assam for the next 2–3 days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected across various parts of the state.
-
May 21, 2025 18:51 IST
366 Landslide-Prone Zones Identified Across Guwahati
The District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday identified a staggering 366 locations across Guwahati city as landslide-prone zones. The findings underscore the growing threat of urban landslides in the region, most of which, alarmingly, are attributed to human-induced causes. Read More
-
May 21, 2025 17:47 IST
Assam CM Appeals to Supreme Court Panel Over Meghalaya Deforestation Linked to Guwahati Floods
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday urged the Supreme Court-appointed Central Empowered Committee (CEC) to investigate deforestation and illegal constructions in Meghalaya, alleging these activities are worsening Guwahati’s floods.
-
May 21, 2025 17:38 IST
Landslide Scare Returns as Torrential Rains Batter Guwahati
Days of relentless rainfall have triggered fresh landslides in Guwahati, heightening fears of further soil erosion and structural damage across the city’s vulnerable hillside neighborhoods. Major incidents were reported from Maligaon’s Hillside Colony and Jyotikuchi’s Doron Deka Path on Monday night, though no casualties have been reported so far. Read More
-
May 21, 2025 17:37 IST
Zoo Drainage Plan Triggers Flood Fears for Bishnu Path Residents
Residents of Bishnu Path, a small bylane in Jonali near R.G. Baruah Road, have raised serious concerns over the Assam State Zoo’s ongoing drainage project, which allegedly channels the zoo's rainwater directly through their already flood-prone locality. The move, locals claim, is set to turn their lane into a virtual waterway, exacerbating flood risks during heavy rains. Read More
-
May 21, 2025 17:36 IST
Guwahati Braces for Flood Threat as CM Issues Urgent Rain Alert
As Guwahati reels under relentless rainfall, the city has been placed on high alert, with the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma issuing a direct warning to residents: stay indoors, avoid unnecessary travel, and prepare for more rain in the coming days. Several parts of the city have already recorded over 110 mm of rainfall, raising fears of waterlogging, traffic paralysis, and landslides. Read More
-
May 21, 2025 17:35 IST
Kamrup Metro DC Visits Anil Nagar, Contractor Faces Action Over Drainage Work Delay
Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Sumit Sattawan visited Anil Nagar earlier today to review the progress of the drainage cleaning work undertaken by the contractors. The inspection was aimed at assessing the effectiveness of the measures taken by the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) and the state government to mitigate artificial flooding in the area. Read More