Guwahati: ASEB Stages Protest Against Electricity Amendment Bill

The Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) staged protest on Monday against Electricity Amendment Bill, 2022 at Bijulee Bhavan, Guwahati.

The protesters alleged that the bill was secretly introduced in the parliament.

One of the protestors said, “The infrastructure of seven lakh crore is being transferred towards privatization through this bill. The network is going to be Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) however, through this bill they have invited the private companies to supply power in profitable areas of the state.”

They alleged, “If private companies enter then they will do business in profitable areas due to which APDCL without any option may have to supply power in rural areas. Following this, when we will be unable to supply electricity in town and city areas, we might automatically become loss making company.”

They fear if APDCL becomes a loss making company then in future like BSNL they might have to close down.