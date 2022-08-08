Truck-Bike Collision Claims 1 Life in Guwahati

A youth lost his life in a tragic road accident at Serabhati in Assam’s Guwahati on Sunday.

According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday night after the youth who was on a two wheeler collided with a speeding truck at Serabhati.

The speeding truck lost control and hit the bike. The youth on the bike died on the spot.

However, the driver and others in the truck have not sustained any injuries.

Soon after the incident, the locals of the area the area shifted the body of the deceased to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for post-mortem report.