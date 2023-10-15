Guwahati: Assam CM Commissions Lichubagan Distribution Reservoir

The Lichubagan Distribution Reservoir is slated to benefit 20,000 households. This falls under the phase-wise commissioning plan of Lichubagan Distribution Zone, and will cover seven areas including Japorigog, Manik Nagar, Nayanpur, Kalyanpur, Swaraj Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Naba Nagar, RGB Road-Left Side (from Assam State Zoo to Sundarpur), and GS Road-Left Hand Side (from Ganeshguri to State Bank, Dispur Branch).