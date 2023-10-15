Guwahati: Assam CM Commissions Lichubagan Distribution Reservoir

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday commissioned the Lichubagan Distribution Reservoir along with seven district metering areas under the JICA-assisted Guwahati Water Supply Project.
The Lichubagan Distribution Reservoir is slated to benefit 20,000 households. This falls under the phase-wise commissioning plan of Lichubagan Distribution Zone, and will cover seven areas including Japorigog, Manik Nagar, Nayanpur, Kalyanpur, Swaraj Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Naba Nagar, RGB Road-Left Side (from Assam State Zoo to Sundarpur), and GS Road-Left Hand Side (from Ganeshguri to State Bank, Dispur Branch).
Moreover, the people living in these areas of Guwahati have been asked to apply for their connections at the earliest via website http://gmdwsb.in or the @gmdwsb android mobile app.
The ceremony held at Lichubagan was attended by Assam housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal, MP Queen Oja, GMC Mayor Mrigen Sarania and several other distinguished dignitaries.