Waterlogging In Guwahati Due To Heavy Rains: Ashok Singhal

Assam housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal was on Friday of the opinion that the issues of waterlogging in Guwahati is due to heavy rainfall and the water levels will recede after two hours.
Addressing reporters outside Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) office in Bongaigaon, where the cabinet minister, who is on a visit of several districts, Singal said, "I have been informed about the situation in Guwahati, though I was not in the city for the last few days. The water levels have gone past the expected margins. This is mainly due to unprecedented rainfall."
Highlighting the works done by the government to tackle this particular perennial issue, Singhal said, "We have carried out dredging of the drainage system across Guwahati. However, the scenes today show that more work needs to be done. However, one good thing for us is that the Bharalu river is taking in the excess water."
He further said, "We have been pumping out the flood waters across 32 places in Guwahati. This clearly highlights that the outlets through which the water is supposed to pass, remain blocked. This needs to be addressed."
"The situation is much better than before; the issue has subsided to a large extent. However, in low lying areas we have no option but to pump out the water," added Ashok Singhal.
The cabinet minister then highlighted that the need of the hour is proper waste disposal and management. Citizens will have to help in ensuring that improper waste disposal does not lead to blockages, he said.
Meanwhile, the minister informed that a huge tree has uprooted and fallen on the Bharalu River which is also causing a blockage. He further said that there is no issues with the sluice gates.
"When there is excessive water due to heavy rains, there is no way for the water to drain out. Some of the problems arose due to the undergoing construction of the Zoo Road flyover. When the flyover is inaugurated, all of the problems will cease to exist. Super suckers are working fine," said Ashok Singhal.