Diganta Biswa Sarma Gets 'Dr. Moidul Islam Bora Memorial Literary Award'

The “Dr. Moidul Islam Bora Memorial Literary Award” 2022 was officially presented to prominent writer, translator and Sahitya Academy Translation Award winner Diganta Biswa Sarma on Thursday at Sibsagar Girls College auditorium.

The Revenue Minister of Assam Jogen Mohan, at the award ceremony said that the younger generation can take the society forward towards development through strong willpower, positive thinking and study-hungry mind.

He also said that the responsible and responsible sections of the society can visit our neighboring villages and study their daily grievances and pave the way for solutions.

Receiving the award at the function, writer Diganta Biswa Sarma his gratitude for the contribution of his parents in his life and delivered a theoretical speech on various aspects and practice of literature and gave a theoretical speech on various aspects and discussions of literature.