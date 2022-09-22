Diganta Biswa Sarma Gets 'Dr. Moidul Islam Bora Memorial Literary Award'

The “Dr. Moidul Islam Bora Memorial Literary Award” 2022 was officially presented to prominent writer, translator and Sahitya Academy Translation Award winner Diganta Biswa Sarma on Thursday at Sibsagar Girls College auditorium.
The Revenue Minister of Assam Jogen Mohan, at the award ceremony said that the younger generation can take the society forward towards development through strong willpower, positive thinking and study-hungry mind.
He also said that the responsible and responsible sections of the society can visit our neighboring villages and study their daily grievances and pave the way for solutions.
Receiving the award at the function, writer Diganta Biswa Sarma his gratitude for the contribution of his parents in his life and delivered a theoretical speech on various aspects and practice of literature and gave a theoretical speech on various aspects and discussions of literature.
The awards ceremony was presided over by the President of the Smriti Raksha Samiti, Prem Gogoi.
Many eminent members of the state were also present at the ceremony.
It may be mentioned that the event was organized by the Arunodoi Sahitya Sabha and Dr. Moidul Islam Bora Memorial Society in collaboration Historical Resources Awareness Center of Shivsagar Girls College, Internal Quality Assurance Cell and Shivsagar Rangpurjyoti Club, the first doctorate of Greater Assam, the President of the Assam Sahitya Sabha in 1940 and the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University, Dr. Moidul Islam Bora Memorial Literary Award is awarded annually.