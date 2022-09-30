Guwahati: Assam CM Inaugurates New Flyover at Arya Nagar

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the two-lane flyover at Arya Nagar in Guwahati on Friday.

The flyover has been constructed near Arya Vidyapeeth College in order to ease the traffic for commuters.

The 790 metre long flyover has been constructed at a cost of nearly Rs 150 crores.

The foundation stone of the flyover was laid on February 26, 2021, just before the 2021 Assembly elections. The scheduled time for completion of the flyover was 30 months. The flyover, which should have been completed by August, 2023, has been completed in just 20 months.

Colourful paintings of freedom fighters of Assam have been created in the flyover. People will also get a glimpse of the Battle of Saraighat and the Kaziranga National Park.

Earlier CM Sarma stated that the flyover would be inaugurated ahead of the T20 match between India and South Africa to prevent traffic jams during the match.

Notably, the T20 match between India and South Africa will be held in on October 2 at the Barsapara Stadium.