Guwahati: Assam CM Inspects Site For Martyrs Memorial

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday visited West Boragaon in Guwahati to inspect the site for the construction of a Martyrs Memorial and Martyrs Park.

He was accompanied by cabinet minister Atul Bora and Rajya Sabha MP Pabitra Margherita, alongside senior government officials.

Taking to Twitter, cabinet minister for agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry, Atul Bora informed that an area of about 100 bighas has been identified in that part of the city for the proposed construction.

The step is being taken to perpetuate the memory of great martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the Assam Movement.

He wrote, “The 'Martyrs Memorial and Martyrs Park' is being constructed on about 100 bighas of land in Paschim Boragaon, Guwahati to perpetuate the memory of the great martyrs who made history by sacrificing their lives during the Assam Movement.”