Family Of 6 Found Dead In Haryana, Police Recover Suicide Note

All members of a family of six were found dead in Ambala’s Balana village in a horrifying incident in Haryana, officials informed on Friday.
The family was mysteriously found dead in the morning, hours after having dinner together last night.
Officials said that they have recovered a suicide note from the scene of the incidnent.
The family consisted of Sangat Ram (65), Sukhwinder Singh (34), Mahindra Kaur (wife of Sangat Ram), Reena (wife of Sukhwinder Singh).
Moreover, the two children in the family were also found dead. They were identified as Ashu (5) and Jassi (7), daughters of Sukhwinder Singh.
The deputy superintendent of police in Ambala, Joginder Sharma said, “Six members including two children of the same family found dead. A Crime team has been called to the scene. A suicide note has been recovered. Further investigation underway.”
Earlier this month, in a similar incident, all six members of a family were found dead at their home in the Sidhra area of Jammu.
Speaking on the incident, Kashmir police had said, “Six members of a family were found dead at their residence in Sidhra area of Jammu. Details awaited.”
The bodies were shifted to Government Medical College and Hospital in Jammu.