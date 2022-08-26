Family Of 6 Found Dead In Haryana, Police Recover Suicide Note

All members of a family of six were found dead in Ambala’s Balana village in a horrifying incident in Haryana, officials informed on Friday.

The family was mysteriously found dead in the morning, hours after having dinner together last night.

Officials said that they have recovered a suicide note from the scene of the incidnent.

The family consisted of Sangat Ram (65), Sukhwinder Singh (34), Mahindra Kaur (wife of Sangat Ram), Reena (wife of Sukhwinder Singh).

Moreover, the two children in the family were also found dead. They were identified as Ashu (5) and Jassi (7), daughters of Sukhwinder Singh.