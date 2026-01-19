Guwahati: Assam Governor Meets 6 Indian Foreign Service Officers at Lok Bhavan

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Monday interacted with six Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer trainees of the 2025 batch at Lok Bhavan in Guwahati.

During the interaction, Governor Acharya highlighted the critical role of the Indian Foreign Service in advancing India’s global interests and strengthening the country’s diplomatic outreach. Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s emphasis on proactive and people-centric diplomacy, he said that Indian diplomats today play a key role in enhancing India’s international stature and deepening partnerships across the world.

The Governor noted that IFS officers serve as ambassadors of India’s values and culture and are entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding national interests with professionalism and sensitivity. He urged the trainees to uphold constitutional values and contribute towards promoting peace, cooperation, and mutual understanding among nations.

The Governor congratulated the officer trainees on their selection into one of the country’s most prestigious services and expressed confidence that they would contribute meaningfully to strengthening India’s global standing while serving the nation with dedication and distinction.

The interaction programme was attended by the Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor, S S Meenakshi Sundaram, Deputy Director of Training, AASC, Rajlakshmi Barman, and officers of Lok Bhavan.

