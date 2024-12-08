Guwahati: Assault or Accident? Victim's Statement Sparks Suspicion

An alarming assault incident has unfolded at the MLA hostel in Dispur on Sunday, where a violent confrontation reportedly took place between two individuals.

Advertisment

The accused, identified as Sandeep Gohain, personal assistant to Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia, allegedly assaulted the cook, Sanjiv Sanyasi. The victim sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to medical facility for treatment.

Initially, the victim accused Sandeep Gohain of assaulting him. However, after receiving medical attention, his statement took a dramatic turn. Hours later, the victim claimed that he had fallen in the bathroom, contradicting his earlier allegations. The sudden change in his account raises several questions. How could someone sustain such serious injuries from a mere fall?

The situation has created a cloud of suspicion around the entire incident, leaving many to wonder if external factors influenced Sanyasi’s altered statement.

While the truth remains unclear, this mystery has left the public questioning the circumstances surrounding the case.