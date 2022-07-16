Guwahati: ASTC Bus Seized after Driver’s Misbehaviour

The transport department has seized a bus of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) after a complaint regarding alleged misbehavior of the bus driver was lodged on Saturday.

The action was taken following a complaint lodged by Arunabh Chaliha regarding the misbehaviour and misconduct of the bus driver in Adabari-Basistha route of Guwahati on Friday. The driving licence of the bus has been kept for suspension.

Chaliha brought the matter to the notice of Assam Transport Minister Parimal Suklabaidya and Secretary of the Transport department, Adil Khan through twitter.

Following this, a case was registered against the driver under Section182 (2) relating to offences like misbehaviour, using abusive language and driving dangerously.

“In the wake of a complaint, the driver of the bus was asked to report to DTO enforcement wing. A case was registered under Section182 (2) against the driver for offences relating to conductor licence, misbehaviour or using abusive language and driving dangerously. The vehicle now seized, is kept under custody. The driving license of the driver is also kept for suspension,” said Khan.

Meanwhile, Suklabaidya has made it clear that any employee of the public transport involved in serious misconduct will be dealt with severely as part of its zero tolerance approach.