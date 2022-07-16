Two Kids Drown in River Brahmaputra in Assam

Two kids have drowned in the Brahmaputra River in South Salmara district of Assam on Saturday.

The two children hail from Boro Rabhatari village. They have been identified as Rashida Khatun (5) and Halima Khatun (3).

According to reports, the two children had gone with few other children to take a bath in the river this afternoon. The two kids were swept away by the strong current of the river.

Meanwhile, the local residents and the Salmara Police have launched search operations to rescue the two kids. However, there is no trace of the missing children till now.