Guwahati: Attacked by Miscreants, Man Succumbs to Injuries; 4 Held

In a tragic turn of events, the man who was undergoing treatment after being grievously injured in an attack at Boragaon locality in Guwahati, succumbed to his injuries on Thursday.
The man identified as Banjit Das (42) along with his daughter was brutally attacked by a gang of assailants inside their residence at Boragaon on Wednesday.
As per reports, right after the incident, Banajit was initially admitted at the Excel Care Hospital. However, he was shifted to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) late at night. He underwent brain surgery at the GMCH, reports added.
He was admitted to the ICU after the surgery. Sources further said that he had a cardiac arrest at around 9:30 am and breathed his last at 10:10 am.
According to GMCH Superintendent Dr Abhijit Sarma, the patient Banajit had sustained major injuries on the back of his neck, hand and brain. He further said that the injuries pointed out that the person was attacked from backside.
Meanwhile, the Garchuk Police who is investigating the case has apprehended four persons as suspects, reports added. The apprehended persons are the brother of the deceased, a driver and two workers. They are currently being interrogated by the police.
It may be noted that the incident reportedly took place when the mother was not at home. The wife of the deceased Banajit Das arrived in Guwahati at around 11 pm on Wednesday, sources said.