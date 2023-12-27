Guwahati: Minor Girl Killed, Father Critical In Shocking Attack

In a shocker, a gang of assailants on Wednesday broke into a residence and attacked a father and daughter duo resulting in the death of the minor girl in Guwahati.
Initial reports stated that the incident took place at Guwahati's Boragaon locality today afternoon. The assailants reportedly broke into the house of the victims and launched an attack on them.
As a result of the attack the minor girl, a class seven student whose name is being withheld at the moment, was killed, while the father was left in a critical condition.
Identified as Banjit Das, the father was found seriously injured after the attack and was rushed to the nearby Excel Care Hospital in Guwahati.
The incident reportedly took place when the mother was not at home. Garchuk Police and other top officials reached the crime scene after being informed.
They are taking stock of the matter and an investigation is expected to be launched into it soon.