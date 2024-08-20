WATCH: Authorities Scramble to Fix Potholes as Guwahati Faces Severe Flooding

In Guwahati, artificial floods have caused severe disruption, aggravated by massive potholes that have emerged on city roads due to heavy rains and also due to the negligence by authorities.
These potholes are contributing significantly to the artificial flooding.
Now, authorities seem to have finally woken up from their slumber. In response to the crisis, they begun addressing the issue by filling the potholes with crushed stone, even amid ongoing rain and waterlogging.
This measure, which should have been implemented earlier, has only been undertaken today as the flooding persists on major road and highways.
A video has surfaced showing a truck unloading crushed stone into a large pothole in an effort to alleviate the problem.
This late intervention raises questions about why such preventive measures were not taken sooner?