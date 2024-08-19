Assam Govt's New Flood Control Measures: A Skeptical Move or a Genuine Solution?

The Assam government is set to take decisive action to combat the artificial flooding issues plaguing Guwahati by partnering with a Dutch company specializing in flood control measures.
A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Netherlands-based firm, estimated to bring in tough measures to combat artificial flood issues of Guwahati, is scheduled to be signed on August 21, 2024. This development was disclosed by Devajit Saikia, Advocate General of Assam, to the Gauhati High Court.
In response to recent flooding, which has prompted widespread criticism of the government's handling of the situation; several departments are implementing measures to address the crisis. An affidavit detailing these steps has been filed, and the court is expected to hear the matter next on August 27, 2024.
The flooding issue gained heightened attention following severe rainfall on August 5, 2024, which inundated Guwahati.
Initial statements by Assam Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Ashok Singhal suggested that the water affecting Guwahati was primarily from Meghalaya. Singhal remarked, “This is not Guwahati’s water, it is Meghalaya’s water. The water from Guwahati is typically black, while the water from Meghalaya has a red hue.”
Adding to the controversy, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has accused the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) of exacerbating the flooding. Sarma labeled the university’s actions as "flood jihad," alleging that the university’s demolition of hills and deforestation for new construction projects has worsened waterlogging in the city.
He stated, "I feel that the USTM owner has started a flood jihad. No nature-loving people cut forests and hills ruthlessly in this way. Nowadays, buildings can be constructed on hills with proper architectural design."
Meanwhile, on Sunday, Guwahati city in Kamrup Metro district has been struck by urban flooding, submerging areas such as Sijubari, Panjabari, and Juripar, making movement difficult for residents.