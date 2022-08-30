Guwahati: Auto Driver Arrested for Thrashing E-Rickshaw Driver

Situation turned violent in Guwahati’s Maligaon after a scuffle erupted between an e-rickshaw driver and an auto driver on Tuesday.

The tempo driver identified as Chandra Kumar allegedly attacked the e-rickshaw driver identified as Rubul Das.

The scuffle erupted after Rubul Das carried passengers from Goushala to Gotanagar. The heated argument later turned into a physical violence.

Das was injured after he was beaten up by Chandra Kumar. He has later admitted at a hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the tempo driver has been arrested by the police.