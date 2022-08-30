“You are Intoxicated with Power”, Anna Hazare in Letter to Kejriwal

Social activist Anna Hazare has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal accusing him for getting “intoxicated with power” and forgetting the ideologies and values of the movement that created the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

Anna Hazare’s letter comes amid the ongoing political slugfest over the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy.

Anna Hazare wrote, "This is the first time I am writing to you after you became Chief Minister. The recent news about the Delhi government on the liquor scam is disheartening. I have been inspired by Gandhiji and his ideology. Based on this, I have dedicated my life to the people, society and the country. For the last 47 years, I have been working towards the upliftment of society and corruption."

“10 years ago on 18 September 2012, all the members of Team Anna had a meeting in Delhi. At that time, AAP had talked about adopting the political path. But you forgot that forming a political party was not the aim of our movement. At that time there was a belief in the public's mind about Team Anna,” the noted activist wrote.