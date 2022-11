The election of B Barooah College Students’ Union has been postponed as per an order of Kamrup district civil court.

The court in an order said that the election has been conducted by violating the policy for which it has been suspended until further order.

As per the sources, it has been informed that Advocates Deepak Sharma and Bishaldeep Kakati represented the complainant in court.

Meanwhile, the election was scheduled to be held on November 19.