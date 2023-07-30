Assam: 4 Bangladeshi Nationals Caught In Cachar, Handed Over To Police

Citizens detained as many as four suspected Bangladeshi citizens in Assam’s Cachar district on Sunday.
As per initial reports, the incident took place at Gumrah village in the Cachar district of Assam in the early parts of the day. They were detained from Gumrah marketplace by the Village Defence Organization (VDO).
Those detained were identified as Mutassir Ali and Javed Ali, residents of Habijgaon in Bangladesh, along with Safiq Ali of Sylhet and Mohammad Ali of Sunamganj.
After spotting the Bangladeshi nationals roaming about in the marketplace, members of the VDO approached and questioned them. Soon after they were detained and handed over to Gumrah Police.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the group had entered India three months ago. According to information received, they had entered through Jammu and Kashmir illegally and stayed in several places across the country before ending up in Assam’s Cachar.
According to officials, those detained are currently under investigation and the police are questioning them in connection with the matter.
The leader of the VDO, speaking to reporters said, “We spotted them roaming in the market and approached them. With the help of my partner here, I managed to nab them. I am extremely happy at having caught them. We have handed them over to the police.”