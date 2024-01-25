BIEO Arrests Bank Office Assistant for Misappropriation of Funds in Guwahati
The Bureau of Investigations Economic Offences (BIEO) arrested the office assistant of the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in Guwahati's Bhangagarh for misappropriation of funds.
As per reports, a case was registered at the BIEO Police Station, Assam vide case No 06/2022 U/S 120B/420/406/409/468 IPC after an FIR was lodged by the General Manager of the Assam Gramin Vikash Bank in Bhangagarh's MSSR Road.
The general manager alleged that the accused office assistant had fraudulently transferred and withdrawn approximately 37 lakhs from various dormant account of customers of various branches of the bank, reports claimed.
The accused has been identified as Debasish Gogoi (34), a resident of Rajkhowa Gaon in Lakhimpur district, sources said.
Furthermore, according to information, he was brought to the BIEO police station and interrogated in the case whereon he admitted his guilt.
The investigation substantiated his commission of the offence of fraudulent transfer of amount from various dormant accounts of customers of Thakurbari Branch, Machkhuwa Branch and Chandmari during the period of year 2018 to 2021 and finally misappropriating approximately Rs. 37 Lakhs from the exchequer of the bank.
After his arrest, he has been forwarded to judicial custody, reports added.