Guwahati: Police Prepares List of Fraudulent Activities Based On Confession Of Jaya Das

The list of individuals and the respective amounts she took are as follows:

Jiten Dutta: Rs 35 lakh

Haridev Das: Rs 39 lakh

Hirakjyoti Deka: Rs 1 lakh

Pushpa Raj Bharat: Rs 1.5 lakh

Chandan Kalita: Rs 11 lakh

Dismita Gogoi: Rs 10 lakh

Indreshwar Das: Rs 2.5 lakh

Zakir Ahmed Hazarika: Rs 5 lakh

Rajib Bora: Jaya Das admits to taking Rs 1 crore 20 lakh

Furthermore, it has been revealed that out of the total amount taken from Rajib Bora, Rs 35 lakh has been deposited in an account, while the remaining Rs 1 crore 10 lakh is in cash.