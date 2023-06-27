Guwahati: Police Prepares List of Fraudulent Activities Based On Confession Of Jaya Das

The Bhangagarh Police in Guwahati has compiled a comprehensive list based on the confession of fraudster Jaya Das, who was arrested on Monday for allegedly defrauding people by falsely promising them liquor permit and various contracts.
The list reveals the amount of money Jaya Das fraudulently obtained from various individuals by falsely promising liquor shop licenses, railway contracts, and other government projects.
It is to be mentioned that she also collected money under the pretence of admissions at Don Bosco School.
The list of individuals and the respective amounts she took are as follows:
Jiten Dutta: Rs 35 lakh
Haridev Das: Rs 39 lakh
Hirakjyoti Deka: Rs 1 lakh
Pushpa Raj Bharat: Rs 1.5 lakh
Chandan Kalita: Rs 11 lakh
Dismita Gogoi: Rs 10 lakh
Indreshwar Das: Rs 2.5 lakh
Zakir Ahmed Hazarika: Rs 5 lakh
Rajib Bora: Jaya Das admits to taking Rs 1 crore 20 lakh
Furthermore, it has been revealed that out of the total amount taken from Rajib Bora, Rs 35 lakh has been deposited in an account, while the remaining Rs 1 crore 10 lakh is in cash.
Following her arrest, Jaya Das has been placed in 10-day police custody to facilitate further investigation.
According to sources, Jaya Das disclosed the identities of four additional fraudsters involved in her illicit activities during interrogation.
As a result, the police have initiated a search for these individuals in Kolkata, Shillong, and Guwahati.
Further investigation is underway.