Guwahati Bar Bouncer Allegedly Assaulted by Group of Youth in Sixmile

In the early hours of Sunday morning, a violent assault occurred in Guwahati’s Sixmile area, involving a group of 5-6 young men who allegedly attacked a bar bouncer.
The incident took place near the Jayanagar NRL Petrol pump. The cause of the altercation remains unclear at this time.
Meanwhile on 14 July, two young women were allegedly beaten by a bar bouncer at T Sin Q - Sports cum Lounge Bar in Guwahati. The entire episode was captured on camera, showing the victims being threatened by the bouncers on the road.
According to reports, the women were dragged out of the bar and thrashed. City police detained three persons in connection with the incident.