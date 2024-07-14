Two Women Allegedly Beaten by Bouncers at Guwahati Bar

In a shocking incident, two young women were allegedly beaten by a bar bouncer at T Sin Q - Sports cum Lounge Bar in Guwahati. The entire episode was captured on camera, showing the victims being threatened by the bouncers on the road.
According to reports, the women were dragged out of the bar and thrashed. City police detained three persons in connection with the incident on Sunday.
Speaking to the media, one of the victims recounted, "There was an incident of scuffle between the bouncers and some individuals outside the bar. I, along with a friend, came out to see what was happening. When I enquired about the fight, the bouncers confronted and attacked me. They also took away my belongings, including my mobile phone and a gold chain."
One of the victims displayed visible injury marks on her body, underscoring the severity of the assault.
The city police are investigating the incident further, and the detained individuals are being questioned.