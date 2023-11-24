Guwahati Bar Brawl: 3 GMCH Students Expelled; 15 Face Disciplinary Action

Three students of the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) have been expelled from the institute or six months and indefinitely from the hostel after their involvement in brawl at a bar in Guwahati came to the fore on Friday.
This comes after the students confessed about drinking at the bar. Principal of the GMCH, Achyut Ch. Baishya while addressing a press conference earlier today confirmed this.
The three expelled students are Golaghat’s Subhrangshu Saikia, an intern; Mangadoi’s Shashanka Kashyap, a final year student and Hojai’s Hrishikesh Bipaksha (a 3rd year student), informed Baishya.
He said, “The three students have accepted that they went to drink at the bar. Since they have broken the hostel rules, the three of them have been expelled indefinitely on disciplinary grounds. Moreover they have been expelled for six months from the institute.”
Notably, a drunken brawl unfolded at a bar located in Guwahati's Christian Basti area at around 7:30 pm on Thursday, involving the students of the GMCH. According to reports, the MBBS students from Hostel No. 4 were accused of getting drunk and attacking the manager of the bar.
After the clash ignited, 15 other students from the GMCH arrived at the bar, sources said. Disciplinary action has also been initiated against 15 other inmates of the same hostel. They have been expelled from the hostel for a period of three months.
The bar management sustained critical injuries in the clash, reports said.
“We have decided to install CCTV cameras at the hostel premises to check that all rules and regulations are followed. We request that along with the college authorities, the police also take equal measures to look into these issues. We will not have any objections in that,” Baishya said.