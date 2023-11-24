Guwahati Bar Brawl: 3 GMCH Students Expelled; 15 Face Disciplinary Action

Notably, a drunken brawl unfolded at a bar located in Guwahati's Christian Basti area at around 7:30 pm on Thursday, involving the students of the GMCH. According to reports, the MBBS students from Hostel No. 4 were accused of getting drunk and attacking the manager of the bar.

After the clash ignited, 15 other students from the GMCH arrived at the bar, sources said. Disciplinary action has also been initiated against 15 other inmates of the same hostel. They have been expelled from the hostel for a period of three months.