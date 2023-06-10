Guwahati-Based NGO Raises Concern Over Municipal Taxes and Drinking Water Problems

'Save Guwahati Build Guwahati' an NGO in the city, raised several issues plaguing the city, including municipal taxes and drinking water problems.
These issues were raised in a press conference which was addressed by the Guwahati-based NGO on Saturday.
The representatives expressed their concern over the moral right of the municipal corporation to increase taxes without resolving existing issues.
They questioned the effectiveness of the municipal council in addressing the problems faced by the city. Highlighting the failure of the corporation to regularize the water supply, they criticized the steep 371 percent hike in taxes under the pretext of providing water.
They also raised concerns about the use of prepaid meters, which they believe keep customers in the dark. The focus was emphasized on providing essential facilities to the city's residents.