JICA Water Supply to Be Suspended Across Guwahati till June 6

Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) assisted water supply in Assam’s Guwahati will be suspended till June 6, reports emerged on Tuesday.
According to information, the water supply has been stopped as technical experts of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) are examining the fault in the process along with the entire infrastructure. The repair work will reportedly start once all tests and monitoring work is completed.
Sources, also said that people of Guwahati are likely to receive water by June 7 or 8.
It may be mentioned that two incidents of water pipeline burst were reported in two separate locations of Guwahati in a single week. The first incident was reported in Kharguli area on May 25 when a Gammon JICA water supply main line pipe burst causing a massive water gush that swept away several vehicles and damaging at least 40 houses. One person lost her life and around 19 persons were injured in the incident.
In the second incident, a major water pipeline below the under-construction Maligaon flyover in Guwahati city led to heavy water spillage and traffic snarl on Monday morning. The incident came to light amidst the ongoing construction work at the flyover which is being carried out by the concerned authority of the state government.