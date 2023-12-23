Guwahati News

Guwahati: Basistha Police Nab Man For Raping Minor Inside Temple

After the victim filed a complaint with Basistha Police, a search operation was launched to find the culprit.
Pratidin Time

Inside the sacred premises of a temple, a shocking and heinous crime unfolded as a man reportedly raped a minor girl.

Initial reports on Saturday claimed that the minor girl was raped inside a toilet booth of the Basistha temple premises in Guwahati.

The accused was identified as Khanin Kalita.

According to the information received, Basistha Police managed to nab the accused from Meghalaya.

He is currently being kept at the Basistha Police Station where the police is questioning him in connection with the crime.

Further details are awaited.

