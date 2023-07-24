Guwahati: Beverage Company Indefinitely Closed Amid Row over Worker’s Death

All operations at Varun Beverages Limited in Guwahati’s Azara have been halted indefinitely after locals staged agitations and hanged a huge lock at the main gate of the factory.
This comes after authorities denied paying the compensation to the family members of the deceased worker Pranabjyoti Hazarika who died while working in the factory on Saturday.
As per sources, on Monday evening Pranab’s family members held discussions with the authorities of the company demanding compensation. However, the authorities denied it after which locals again engaged in a scuffle.
The workers of the factory halted all operations and announced the closure of the company till the bereaved family received the said compensation.
Notably, situation turned tense at the premises of the beverage company following the death of a worker named Pranabjyoti Hazarika after a 35 tonne bag fell on him. Other workers of the company alleged that Pranab was a minor and he was employed without proper documentation. They also alleged the negligence of the authorities in regard to such incidents which, according to them have occurred several times in the past.