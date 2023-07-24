Guwahati: Beverage Company Indefinitely Closed Amid Row over Worker’s Death

The workers of the factory halted all operations and announced the closure of the company till the bereaved family received the said compensation.

Notably, situation turned tense at the premises of the beverage company following the death of a worker named Pranabjyoti Hazarika after a 35 tonne bag fell on him. Other workers of the company alleged that Pranab was a minor and he was employed without proper documentation. They also alleged the negligence of the authorities in regard to such incidents which, according to them have occurred several times in the past.