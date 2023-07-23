Guwahati: Deceased Worker's Family Alleges Negligence by Authorities

Situation remains tense at Varun Beverages Limited in Guwahati’s Azara a day after the death of a worker in the company.
According to information, authorities of the company have denied providing compensation to the family of the deceased even after continuous requests. As per allegations, the family has been harassed in the name holding discussions regarding the matter.
This also led to a scuffle between the authorities and the family members of the deceased. The Azara Police and members of the Rabha Students’ Union also arrived at the incident spot after the situation turned volatile.
It may be mentioned that, early on Saturday morning, Pranabjyoti Hazarika, a worker of the beverage company died after a 35 tonne bag fell on him. Situation turned tense at the company after his death as other workers alleged that Pranab was a minor and he was employed without proper documentation. They also alleged the negligence of the authorities in regard to such incidents which, according to them have also occurred in the past.