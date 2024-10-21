Guwahati: Bhangagarh SI Dies After Battling Severe Injuries from Sonapur Road Mishap

In a tragic turn of events, Sub-Inspector (SI) Archana Devi of Bhangagarh Police, who had been battling life-threatening injuries following a severe road accident, was declared dead at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) today.
SI Devi, 28, was critically injured in a collision between her vehicle and a parked truck in Sonapur during the intervening night of October 8-9, 2024. She had been undergoing treatment for diffuse axonal injury (DAI) and multiple fractures, including a fracture of the distal end of the left radius.
According to reports, Archana Devi went into cardiac arrest at 11:45 AM and despite receiving CPR and attempts at resuscitation, she was pronounced dead at 12:45 PM.
Earlier, GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma told the media, “Three individuals—a police official and two constables—were admitted to the emergency room around 1:30 AM following a road accident in Sonapur. SI Archana Devi had a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 5/15 and suffered severe facial injuries, including bleeding from her ear, a mandibular fracture, a maxillary fracture, and fractures in the parietal and temporal regions. Upon admission, her blood pressure was low, necessitating Noradrenaline support. She was later placed on ventilation, with neurosurgery closely monitoring her condition. Additionally, we have contacted the dental team to address her facial fractures. Since she was on duty, all expenses will be covered by the government. We are dedicated to providing the best possible treatment for the officer."
The accident not only critically injured SI Archana Devi but also left two of her subordinates, constables Biplob Jyoti Gogoi and Ramendra Rabha, with injuries. GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma further informed that "Rabha has a cut injury on his forehead and a laceration in the frontoparietal region; his GCS is normal. However, Biplob hasn’t sustained severe injuries but has been kept under observation. If everything goes well, then in the next 48 hours, we will discharge him."
The incident has sent shockwaves through the police department, and further investigations into the accident are ongoing.