Guwahati Police Officer Fights for Life After Severe Accident in Sonapur

GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma told the media, “Three individuals—a police official and two constables—were admitted to the emergency room around 1:30 am following a road accident in Sonapur. SI Archana Devi had a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 5/15 and suffered severe facial injuries, including bleeding from her ear, a mandibular fracture, a maxillary fracture, and fractures in the parietal and temporal regions. Upon admission, her blood pressure was low, necessitating Noradrenaline support. She was later placed on ventilation, with neurosurgery closely monitoring her condition. Additionally, we have contacted the dental team to address her facial fractures. Since she was on duty, all expenses will be covered by the government. We are dedicated to providing the best possible treatment for the officer."