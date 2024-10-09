Guwahati Police Officer Fights for Life After Severe Accident in Sonapur

A severe accident took place in Sonapur during the night, critically injuring Sub-Inspector (SI) Archana Devi (28) of the Bhangagarh police after her vehicle collided with a parked truck. She is currently in critical condition at Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH).
Along with her, two of her subordinates, constables Biplob Jyoti Gogoi and Ramendra Rabha, sustained injuries as well.
Director General of Police GP Singh took stock of their health conditions in the morning hours today. The SI is currently on ventilation. She, along with her two subordinates, went to the Sonapur area for patrolling and unfortunately collided with a parked truck.
GMCH Superintendent Abhijit Sarma told the media, “Three individuals—a police official and two constables—were admitted to the emergency room around 1:30 am following a road accident in Sonapur. SI Archana Devi had a Glasgow Coma Scale (GCS) score of 5/15 and suffered severe facial injuries, including bleeding from her ear, a mandibular fracture, a maxillary fracture, and fractures in the parietal and temporal regions. Upon admission, her blood pressure was low, necessitating Noradrenaline support. She was later placed on ventilation, with neurosurgery closely monitoring her condition. Additionally, we have contacted the dental team to address her facial fractures. Since she was on duty, all expenses will be covered by the government. We are dedicated to providing the best possible treatment for the officer."
Sarma further noted that two more patients, Biplob Jyoti Gogoi and Ramendra Rabha, were admitted. Rabha has a cut injury on his forehead and a laceration in the frontoparietal region; his GCS is normal. However, Biplob hasn’t sustained severe injuries but has been kept under observation. “If everything goes well, then in the next 48 hours, we will discharge him,” Sarma added.
The superintendent mentioned that they are giving more preference to SI Archana Devi, whose clinical status is very critical with multiple fractures on her face, including the skull bone, the parietal and temporal region.