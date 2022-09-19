Guwahati News

Guwahati: Bhupen Borah Calls Urgent Meeting With Congress MLAs

Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah
Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) chief Bhupen Borah on Monday called an urgent meeting at the state headquarters at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati.

The meeting was held with Congress legislators over comments made by some of them at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meeting on Sunday.

According to reports, some legislators had expressed their dissatisfaction over Borah and questioned his leadership in the state unit.

In that regard, an urgent meeting was called at Rajiv Bhawan today, which was attended by 24 legislators.

Meanwhile, Chhaygaon MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed reportedly did not arrive for the meeting.

Moreover, reports stated that allegations were made against Borah of not consulting the party legislators while taking decisions.

