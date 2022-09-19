Sarbananda Sonowal launches several projects for development of Bogibeel

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal on Monday launched multiple projects for the economic development of the Bogibeel region near Dibrugarh in Assam.

The union minister laid the foundation stones for the construction of two floating jetties at Bogibeel and Guijan and also inaugurated the Bogibeel Riverfront Passenger Jetty.

The Ministry of Port, Shipping and Waterways in a statement said, "The Two floating jetties at Bogibeel in Dibrugarh district and Guijan in Tinsukia district will be constructed as state-of-art terminals using the most advanced & updated technology. Both the jetties are being constructed by IWAI over the National Waterways - 2 (NW-2), popularly known as River Brahmaputra."

Further to this development, plans are afoot to construct an Open platform, a restaurant, 8 bio-toilets and 6 awnings as part of the Riverfront site. The entire structure has been constructed over rail columns with an angle frame covered by WPC board floorings. The estimated cost of the project is Rs. 2.5 crores.