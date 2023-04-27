Guwahati: Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra Closed After Death Of Youth

The entry of visitors to the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Guwahati’s Jalukbari has been restricted in light of an accident last night which claimed one life.

As per reports, the memorial site was closed for visitors on Thursday after the death of a youth in an accident inside the campus yesterday.

According to information received, the youth died due to electrocution when he came into contact with the water of the fountain installed inside the Samadhi Kshetra.

The youth along with his family had gone to visit the Dr Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra yesterday when the incident took place.

The deceased was identified as Shubham Rai, a resident of BBC colony in the Pandu area of Guwahati. He had reportedly put his hands into the water of the fountain after which he was electrocuted to death.

Soon after the incident, he was rushed to the nearby Government Ayurvedic College and Hospital from where he was transferred to Swagat Hospital in the Maligaon area. However, doctors could not save him as he succumbed to injuries.