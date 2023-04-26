Youth Dies of Electrocution at Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Guwahati

In yet another tragic incident in Guwahati, a youth died due to electrocution after visiting the Dr. Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Khetra Memorial in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area with his family.

The deceased has been identified as Subham Roy.

The incident took place on Wednesday.

According to sources, Subham was at the cemetery with his family when he allegedly placed his hand into the fountain water inside the premises of the burial ground, after which he was electrocuted.

Thereafter, the family members immediately took him to the nearby Ayurvedic hospital, but due to the severity of his injuries, he was later referred to the Welcome Hospital in the city.

However, despite the best efforts of the medical staff, Subham could not be saved and was declared dead.

Subham was a resident of Pandu’s BBC colony in Guwahati.