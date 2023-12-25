Guwahati: Bihar Youth Caught With Cannabis At Railway Station
As many as five packets of suspected cannabis weighing over six kilograms were seized during an operation carried out on a train halted at Guwahati Railway Station on Monday, officials informed.
According to the information received, officials carried out a checking on train number 01666 DN Agartala Rani Kamalapati Special during which the cannabis packets were found in possession of an individual.
The accused individual was identified as Vikash Kumar aged 19 years old, a resident of village Bakhtiyarpur which falls under the Bakhtiyarpur police station in the Patna district of Bihar.
Officials weighed the seized consignment which came out to be around 6.392 kilograms, they mentioned.
Meanwhile, further legal action against the accused youth has been initiated, added the officials.