Assam: Majuli Zila Satra Mahasabha Imposes Ban on Zubeen Garg

Zubeen Garg, invited as the chief guest on the final day of the event, was presented with the prestigious 'Sangeet Sindhu' title by the satradhikar of Garhmoor Satra. However, during his acceptance speech, Garg made remarks that stirred controversy. He criticized the notion of referring to satradhikars as divine figures, stating, "Common people refer to the satradhikars as Lord. It is not acceptable at all. Krishna was never god... he was a man (human being)." Furthermore, he displayed a sense of arrogance, declaring, "I am someone ... who don't care."