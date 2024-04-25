Assam: Majuli Zila Satra Mahasabha Imposes Ban on Zubeen Garg

In a significant move, the Majuli Zila Satra Mahasabha has taken a decisive stance against Zubeen Garg. Following a crucial decision, Zubeen has been urged to refrain from participation in cultural events held in Majuli.
Furthermore, there is a proposal to revoke the title of "Sangeet Sindhu" bestowed upon Zubeen by the music fraternity in Majuli. This decision underscores a significant shift in sentiment towards the artist.
The District Commissioner will be apprised of this development, emphasizing the gravity of the matter. Zubeen Garg's scheduled concert in East Majuli on April 29 hangs in the balance, with the committee and administration bearing responsibility for maintaining harmony in the event of its execution.
Notably, Zubeen Garg found himself at the center of controversy at the 66th Central Rongali Bihu Sammelan held in Majuli on April 22.
Zubeen Garg, invited as the chief guest on the final day of the event, was presented with the prestigious 'Sangeet Sindhu' title by the satradhikar of Garhmoor Satra. However, during his acceptance speech, Garg made remarks that stirred controversy. He criticized the notion of referring to satradhikars as divine figures, stating, "Common people refer to the satradhikars as Lord. It is not acceptable at all. Krishna was never god... he was a man (human being)." Furthermore, he displayed a sense of arrogance, declaring, "I am someone ... who don't care."
Garg's comments sparked strong reactions within Satrapeeth Majuli and on social media. Amidst the backlash, the artist acknowledged his mistake and issued an apology. Nevertheless, many in Majuli question Garg's suitability as an artist, questioning whether he possesses the necessary qualities expected of one in his position.