Guwahati: Bike-Borne Thieves Swipe 600 Lights From Nilachal Flyover

In a daring act of theft, a brazen bike-borne thief targeted the recently inaugurated Nilachal flyover in Guwahati, making off with a number of lights that adored the structure.
The flyover, which was inaugurated last month, featured state-of-the-art lighting installations that illuminated the structure at night. The thief's audacity shocked both local residents and authorities.
The thief’s act was videographed by a resident adjacent to the flyover, which shows the biker skillfully dismounting a light and loading it onto his motorcycle.
According to sources, the contractor of the flyover had installed 1,300 lights on its inauguration, however, 600 of them have already been stolen. Following the thefts, a complaint was lodged after which three suspected thieves were arrested by the police.
However, the recent act of larceny has proved that more of these thieves are on the loose.