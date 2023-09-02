Videographing Proves Costly: 2 Bikers Injured In Accident Atop Nilachal Flyover In Guwahati

Yet another mishap was reported atop the newly inaugurated Nilachal flyover in Guwahati’s Maligaon on Friday night wherein two bikers sustained injuries after the rider of the motorcycle lost control and skidded down the roadway.
Eyewitnesses informed that the bike bearing registration number ‘AS 25U 5503’ was in a considerable amount of speed and the pillion rider was busy videographing the flyover. In a bid to get a better angle of the globe statue at the intersection, the rider attempted to swerve towards the right however, he lost control and as a result, the bike skidded and hit the side railing.
One of the individuals sustained head injuries and became unconscious following the mishap. Fortunately, he was revived by passersby who quickly stopped their vehicles to render first aid.
Jalukbari police were informed immediately. Both the youths were admitted to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
Notably, the mishap occurred near the intersection (Tiniali Junction) atop the flyover – a crowded area mostly - where people are seen halting their vehicles and taking selfies beside the globe statue.
This is the second accident to take place atop the flyover within a week of it’s inauguration. On Thursday, a truck and a waste collection cart belonging to the Guwahati Municipal Corporation (GMC) were involved in an accident, leaving one person injured.
Sources informed that the truck was at high speed and hit the push cart from behind. The cart swirled and turned turtle as a result of the collision. The GMC worker who was piloting it sustained minor injuries
The mishap occurred on the Nilachal flyover on Thursday morning - just hours after its inauguration. Traffic congestion also ensued atop the flyover as a result.
On Wednesday evening (August 30, 2023), Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the much-awaited Nilachal flyover in the presence of cabinet ministers and a sea of people.
The 2.6 km long four-lane flyover connecting Maligaon Chariali to Kamakhya Temple Road tri-junction is the longest flyover of Assam. The infrastructure project is built at a cost of Rs 420 crores.
The flyover was inaugurated on the auspicious occasion of Rakhi Purnima. It has been christened as Nilachal Flyover. The flyover will also sport a rainbow-arch and a globe at the Tiniali Junction.