Guwahati: Bike Rider Critically Injured in Road Accident

One person has been critically injured in a road accident that occurred in Hatigaon area of Assam’s Guwahati on Saturday night.

According to reports, a speeding car was completely destroyed after the driver lost control and hit the street lights in Hatigaon.

Reportedly, one bike rider who was behind the vehicle was grievously injured after the street light broke and fell on his head.

The bike rider whose identity stands unidentified was admitted to a hospital in critical condition.

The locals alleged that the accident took place as the driver of the vehicle was drunk.