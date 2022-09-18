Manipur Govt Announces Rs 500 Monthly Allowance for Persons with Disability

The Manipur Government will provide Rs 500 monthly allowance to Persons with Disability (PWDs) with 60 percent to 80 percent starting next month in lieu with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 72nd birthday.

This was announced by Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh on Saturday.

The “Chief Minister gi Sotharabasingi Tengbang” scheme launched in December 2017 already provides Rs 1,500 per month to persons having a disability of 80 percent or more.

Biren Singh said, "In line with the Prime Minister’s vision of serving the poor and downtrodden, from next month onwards, Rs 500 monthly pension will be provided to PWDs having a disability of 60-80 per cent after proper medical verification and identification by Social Welfare."

During the function, various aids and assistive devices including tricycles, wheelchairs, teaching and learning materials, etc were distributed to PwDs under the AIDP scheme.

Taking to twitter, Biren Singh wrote, “Marking Hon'ble PM Narendra Modi's 72nd birthday with 'Seva Pakhwada' program and fulfilling his dreams of serving the nation. It gives me great pleasure to inaugurate the Free Distribution Camp for aids and assistive at devices, Saksham Seva Kendra, Ningombam Village Road.”

The inauguration function was also attended by a host of ministers of the state. The dignitaries led by the chief minister also planted tree saplings as part of the celebrations.