Guwahati Biker Killed In Hit-and-Run Accident

A biker tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run accident that occurred in Guwahati’s VIP road on Tuesday night.
The deceased individual has been identified as Jitu Kalita, hailing from Tangla in Assam’s Udalguri district.
According to information received, the man was traveling from Six Mile area when he was reportedly struck by a fast-moving truck, causing him to be thrown several meters away from the area where the collision occurred. He died on the spot.
Following the mishap, the truck allegedly made a run for it. Local police were notified and a search has been launched.
Recently, a woman was killed in a fatal hit-and-run accident on the National Highway 37 near Lalunggaon, close to Lokhra. A passing vehicle struck her as she tried to cross the road. Unfortunately, she succumbed to her injuries on the spot.