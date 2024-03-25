Tragic Accident In Assam's Duliajan Claims Life Of Biker

In a devastating incident on Bhadoi Panchali or intersection in Assam's Duliajan, a collision between two motorcycles resulted in a fatal outcome, claiming the life of one individual on Monday. The accident occurred when two motorcycles collided head-on, leaving one of the riders fatally injured.
The deceased was identified as Chandan Sharma, a resident of Chapatali, one of the localities in the vicinity. The collision left Sharma critically injured, and despite efforts to rush him to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
Additionally, two other individuals involved in the accident sustained severe injuries and have been admitted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) for medical treatment. The extent of their injuries is reported to be serious.
Authorities are investigating the circumstances leading to the tragic collision to determine the factors contributing to the accident. Preliminary reports suggest that the collision occurred due to a lack of visibility coupled with a failure to adhere to traffic regulations.
The incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of road safety measures and highlights the need for heightened awareness among motorists. Community members and local authorities have urged to prioritize road safety initiatives to prevent similar accidents in the future.