Guwahati: Biker Seriously Injured After Collision With Car at GS Road

A biker sustained grievous injuries in a collision with a speeding four-wheeler vehicle at GS Road in Guwahati n Friday night.
Sources informed that a vehicle bearing registration number ‘AS01 FM 0371’ collided with the bike, due to which the biker was flung off his seat and sustained injuries as a result. The motorcycle bears the registration number ‘AS 14 Q 9001’.
The identity of the injured biker is yet to be established. The incident was reported near Srinagar at Christian Basti area late Friday night.
Following the incident, Dispur police reached the scene and sent the injured individual to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for medical attention.