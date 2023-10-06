Guwahati Bikers Lane-Splitting at Ulubari Traffic Stop: A Risky Maneuver That Needs Attention

It is understandable how lane splitting is a common phenomenon in many congested urban areas, aiming at allowing two-wheelers to maneuver through traffic, potentially reducing travel time and enhancing overall traffic flow. However, lane splitting poses potential risks, especially when it involves occupying significant portions of the opposite lane, which is often observed at the Ulubari traffic stop. While it's a common practice in India as a whole, it's also a subject of debate and contention, especially when it is not regulated properly.