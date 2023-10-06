Guwahati Floods: Helpline No Issued By Kamrup (M) Administration

The Kamrup (metropolitan) district administration on Friday released a helpline number in light of the artificial flooding across Guwahati city.
Fresh spells of heavy rainfall over the past 48 hours rendered the city's drainage system useless as several parts of the city witnessed heavy waterlogging.
The helpline number of the control room where citizens will be able to call and register their complaints along with seeking directions and assistance is: 9365429314.
The situation remains grim for residents of "smart city" Guwahati. Several households have had to lock themselves up in the confines of their homes for over 24 hours now with floodwater forcing them to stay indoors.
Areas like Ulubari, Rajgarh, Anil Nagar, Nabin Nagar, Gandhi Basti, Hatigaon, Zoo Road, Borbari, and RG Baruah Road, among others are witnessing unprecedented water levels. Normal life in Guwahati has been affected.
Meanwhile, the regional meteorological center has for today predicted a "Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers."