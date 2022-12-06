Guwahati: BJP Files FIR Against Badruddin Ajmal At Dispur PS

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) district committee in Guwahati on Tuesday filed a complaint against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal after the latter’s insensible comments against the Hindu community and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.
According to reports, an FIR was filed at the Dispur Police Station against Ajmal by the regional committee of the BJP.
This comes after the AIUDF chief grabbed headlines on December 2 with his comments on Hindu community wherein he said that Hindus like to have illicit relationships till the age of 40.
Ajmal said, “Hindu men like to have illicit relationships with many women till the age of 40, after which they look to marry and settle down finding no other options.”
The controversial figure opined that at that age, after marriage, Hindus cannot conceive healthy children.
The AIUDF chief further said, “That is the reason why Muslims get married at tender ages of 18, 20 or 22.”
Stoking up further controversy, Badruddin Ajmal had openly challenged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to engage in ‘love jihad’. He said, “The CM should elope with two or three Muslim girls.”
He had said, “Inform us where they are kept and we will reach there with sweets. If needed, he should engage in love jihad by taking home young Muslim girls.”
“We will see if he is capable of doing that or not,” added Ajmal.
Meanwhile, his strange and controversial comments have drawn reactions from around the country.
Earlier, Debabrata Saikia, Congress MLA and leader of Congress Legislature Party in Assam Legislative Assembly had lodged a complaint against Badruddin Ajmal at Simaluguri police station in Assam's Sivasagar district.