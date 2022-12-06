Guwahati: BJP Files FIR Against Badruddin Ajmal At Dispur PS

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) district committee in Guwahati on Tuesday filed a complaint against All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) leader Badruddin Ajmal after the latter’s insensible comments against the Hindu community and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

According to reports, an FIR was filed at the Dispur Police Station against Ajmal by the regional committee of the BJP.

This comes after the AIUDF chief grabbed headlines on December 2 with his comments on Hindu community wherein he said that Hindus like to have illicit relationships till the age of 40.

Ajmal said, “Hindu men like to have illicit relationships with many women till the age of 40, after which they look to marry and settle down finding no other options.”

The controversial figure opined that at that age, after marriage, Hindus cannot conceive healthy children.